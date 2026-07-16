Delhi HC cancels visa outsourcing bid in Indian missions

NEW DELHI: The Delhi HC on Wednesday set aside the Centre’s technical evaluation process for outsourcing of consular/passport/visa (CPV) services at the Indian missions in Kuwait, Abu Dhabi in the UAE, Singapore, and Canberra in Australia.

A bench of Justices Anil Kshetarpal and Shain Jain directed the Centre to issue fresh requests for proposal (RFP) for the procurement of CPV services across all four Missions within a month and conclude the process at the earliest.

In the meantime, the existing incumbents may be permitted to continue to provide services to ensure there is no disruption in the provision of public services or inconvenience to the public, it added. The court passed judgment on petitions by two unsuccessful bidders—E TRAV Tech Ltd and M/s Verasys Ltd.

The court held that the parameter-wise marks awarded to the petitioners by the authorities were “vitiated by arbitrariness, irrationality and lack of transparency,” which rendered technical evaluations unsustainable under Article 14 of the Constitution.

“The present Petitions are allowed. The impugned technical evaluation processes are set aside,” the court held.