DMRC to study double-deck flyover option on Keshav Puram-Rohini line

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) will undertake a feasibility study to develop an integrated double-decker flyover-cum-metro corridor along the proposed 16.5-km Keshav Puram-Rohini Sector 34 route under Phase V(B) of the Delhi metro network.

The proposed consultancy, estimated to cost around `2.08 crore, will examine the feasibility of constructing metro infrastructure on the upper deck and an elevated road or flyover on the lower deck to ease traffic congestion along the corridor, according to a document.

The study is scheduled to be completed in six months, it said. The DMRC said the study will assess alignment options, traffic and transport demand, structural and construction feasibility, utility constraints and commercial viability of the integrated corridor. It will also evaluate the need for loops, ramp-in and ramp-out facilities, cloverleafs, directional ramps and other road infra.

The proposed corridor passes through densely urbanised areas, including Keshav Puram and several sectors of Rohini, where it will have to account for existing flyovers, metro structures, utilities, land constraints and busy traffic junctions.

As part of the exercise, the appointed consultant will conduct traffic volume counts, turning movement surveys, origin-destination studies, public transport surveys, road network inventory and speed and delay studies. Limited topographical verification will also be carried out at critical stretches wherever required.

It stated that the consultant will prepare a transport model to assess current and future traffic demand and develop conceptual plans for integrating the metro viaduct with road infrastructure.

The study will also include concept-level structural assessment, construction feasibility and preliminary land requirement estimates. The consultant will prepare indicative project cost estimates and conceptual bills of quantities, among other things.