ED charges 5 people, 6 Punjab visa consultancies

NEW DELHI: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has filed a chargesheet against six persons and three Punjab-based visa consultancy firms for allegedly laundering proceeds of crime generated through an organised immigration and visa fraud racket targeting applicants for US student and visitor visas.

The chargesheet was filed before the Special Court (PMLA) in Jalandhar under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002, against Red Leaf Immigration Pvt. Ltd., its promoters Amandeep Singh and Poonam Rani, Ankur Kumar Kehar, Nitin Vij, Kamaljot Kansal, and two associated firms—Overseas Partner and Rudra Consultancy Services. The ED said the probe began after Punjab Police and Delhi Police registered multiple FIRs on

complaints by the US Embassy in New Delhi alleging a conspiracy to prepare forged educational certificates, fabricated experience letters, fake financial statements and fraudulent proof-of-funds documents.

According to the agency, the accused charged ineligible applicants for forged credentials and temporary fund arrangements. Overseas Partner and Rudra Consultancy Services allegedly arranged temporary bank deposits to simulate financial capacity, while Infowiz Software Solution prepared fake training and experience certificates.

Searches conducted in February 2025 led to the seizure of digital devices, incriminating diaries, unaccounted cash worth `19 lakh and a gold bar weighing about 1 kg. The ED estimated the proceeds of crime at `2.14 crore and said assets of an equivalent value had been provisionally attached.

Probe began after multiple FIRs, says agency

The Enforcement Directorate said the probe began after Punjab Police and Delhi Police registered multiple FIRs on complaints by the US Embassy in New Delhi alleging a conspiracy to prepare forged educational certificates, fabricated experience letters, fake financial statements and fraudulent proof-of-funds documents.