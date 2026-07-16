Emily Eden's politics with the paintbrush

From England, Emily Eden, the artist sister of the second governor-general, Lord Auckland (1836-42), carried into 19th-century India her easel, her unshakeable faith in the superiority of the British race, and her sniffiness.

Her measure of the Indians she met — royals and commoners alike — was wealth, social hierarchy, congeniality, resistance (or the degree of it) to the colonial project. Thus, who she painted and what she painted cannot be seen, even now, apart from her brother’s agenda as a top official of the East India Company.

The book, Princes & People of India, Portraits by Emily Eden, published alongside a new exhibition at DAG (till August 1) of her works and her personal correspondence, does not hide this aspect. But it also pitches another way of looking at her – as an intrepid traveller observing royal and ordinary life; a ‘Jane Austen of colonial India’ writing with wit on the shenanigans of big and petty Indian royals; and as a portrait painter of a certain period in British Indian history of which she provides a view—as she saw it.

Photos of prejudice

Eden’s paintings certainly would have played their part in influencing and reinforcing colonial bias about a certain kind of subcontinental splendour – where grandeur was thought to be mixed with naivete, and abundance was seen as the excess of rulers unmindful of governance.

How photographs can mark the psyche has been written about with great insight by cultural historian Nandini Chandra in her book, The Classic Popular, in which she showed how the ideological bias of Amar Chitra Katha (ACK) against non-Hindu rulers made the comic brand continue colonial iconography. ACK painted just the Sikhs, Marathas and Rajputs—even southern kings were made to look like Rajputs — as martial races in the comics.