Final electors’ list on October 19 now, says Election Commission

NEW DELHI: The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Wednesday extended the schedule of the ongoing special intensive revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Delhi, which falls under Phase 3 of the roll revision exercise rolled out on May 14. With this, the final voters’ list will now be published on October 19 instead of the previously announced date of October 7.

In a letter to the chief electoral officer (CEO) of Delhi, the poll authority said the draft electoral rolls will now be published on August 17 instead of the earlier date of August 5. Similarly, the house-to-house visits, which were scheduled till July 29, will now continue till August 8.

The claims and objections were earlier to be filed between August 5 and September 4. Notably, the Election Commission has also extended the SIR schedule for electoral rolls in Punjab, Telangana, and Karnataka.

Notably, door-to-door visits started in the city from June 30 as part of a special intensive revision (SIR) of voters’ lists to cleanse and update the electoral rolls which includes nearly 1.5 crore voters.