Final electors’ list on October 19 now, says Election Commission

NEW DELHI: The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Wednesday extended the schedule of the ongoing special intensive revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Delhi, which falls under Phase 3 of the roll revision exercise rolled out on May 14. With this, the final voters’ list will now be published on October 19 instead of the previously announced date of October 7.
In a letter to the chief electoral officer (CEO) of Delhi, the poll authority said the draft electoral rolls will now be published on August 17 instead of the earlier date of August 5. Similarly, the house-to-house visits, which were scheduled till July 29, will now continue till August 8.
The claims and objections were earlier to be filed between August 5 and September 4. Notably, the Election Commission has also extended the SIR schedule for electoral rolls in Punjab, Telangana, and Karnataka.
Notably, door-to-door visits started in the city from June 30 as part of a special intensive revision (SIR) of voters’ lists to cleanse and update the electoral rolls which includes nearly 1.5 crore voters.
As part of the process, the booth-level officers (BLOs) have been doing door-to-door enumeration which was supposed to end July 29, distributing pre-printed enumeration forms to all existing voters who will be required to verify and update their details. The filled-up forms are being also collected by the BLOs who will revisit the houses to collect them.
As part of the process, poll authorities in the city have trained around 13,000 BLOs, 1,300 BLO supervisors and nearly 30,000 booth-level agents (BLAs), nominated by political parties such as BJP, AAP and Congress for assisting voters. The extensive training is for ensuring the smooth implementation of the exercise across all constituencies.
Earlier, the Delhi CEO held a meeting with representatives of AAP, BJP, Congress and other political parties where they were briefed about the enumeration process. The election authorities printed over three crore forms which are being distributed among nearly 1.5 crore voters.
Poll position
Draft electoral rolls was to be published on August 5, according to earlier notice
House-to-house verification will continue till August 8 instead of July 29
Delhi is part of Phase 3 of the SIR launched on May 14
The revised schedule covers Punjab, Telangana & Karnataka
Door-to-door voter verification in Delhi began on June 30
Booth-level officers are distributing and collecting voter enumeration forms
Around 13,000 BLOs and 30,000 BLAs have been trained
More than three crore forms have been printed for nearly 1.5 crore voters