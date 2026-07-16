Government to launch 56 women-only e-bus services

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government will roll out a dedicated network of 56 women-only electric bus services across the capital to improve the safety and accessibility of public transport for women, Transport Minister Pankaj Singh said on Wednesday.

The network will comprise 56 dedicated electric bus services across 28 high-footfall corridors. “This includes 30 Ladies Special trips operating on 15 busy city routes and 26 University Ladies Special services covering 13 routes that connect major residential areas with Delhi University’s North and South Campuses and other leading educational institutions,” Singh said.

The routes have been identified based on corridors witnessing the highest movement of women passengers.