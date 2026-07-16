Govt working on plan to use ‘spray injection’ tech for road patches: Minister

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government is working on a plan to use ‘spray injection road patching’ technology, allowing all-weather road repairs in the city, said PWD Minister Parvesh Sahib Singh. The minister saw a trial run of the technique, which also works in wet road conditions.”

A live demonstration of the advanced spray injection patching technology for pothole repairs was held today. This mechanised solution enables faster, durable and all-weather repairs with minimal traffic disruption, helping keep Delhi’s roads safer even during the monsoon,” Singh said.

Delhi is committed to adopting modern technologies that improve infrastructure and deliver better services to every citizen, he added. According to officials, spray injection patching is a fully mechanised, single-machine method for permanent pothole repair.”

The machine cleans the pothole with high-velocity air, applies a bonding coat of bitumen emulsion, and injects emulsion-coated aggregate under high pressure, achieving compaction through injection velocity itself, with no rolling required. Each pothole is repaired in two to five minutes and the road opens to traffic,” an official said.

He added that the emulsion bonds the fill material to the pothole walls, giving a repair life of several years, compared to conventional cold mix patches that typically fail within weeks.