New biogas plant with NDDB help

NEW DELHI: The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) on Wednesday signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the National Dairy Development Board (NDDB) to set up Compressed Biogas (CBG) plants for scientific processing of cow dung, in a move aimed at reducing pollution in the Yamuna, improving urban sanitation and boosting farmers’ incomes.

The agreement was signed in the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who described the initiative as a model for clean and sustainable urban waste management that could be replicated across major cities in the country.

The MoU seeks to establish an integrated system for collecting and processing cow dung generated by nearly 1.25 lakh cattle in Delhi. The processed waste will be converted into compressed biogas and organic manure, while livestock owners will receive `1 per kilogram of cow dung supplied under the scheme, according to an official government statement.

Shah said the initiative would simultaneously address multiple challenges by improving cleanliness, generating clean energy, promoting organic farming and creating an additional source of income for livestock farmers.

Shah said the agreement represents an important step towards achieving Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of cleaning the Yamuna River.