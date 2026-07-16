No more wait as bill promises faster services, fines for delays

NEW DELHI: The cabinet has approved the Delhi Right of Citizen to Time-Bound and Ease of Delivery of Service Bill, 2026, introducing major changes to improve government services.

The proposed law aims to ensure that citizens receive notified public services within fixed timelines while making officials more accountable for delays, negligence and poor service delivery.

A key feature of the bill is a penalty system for officials who fail to deliver services on time without a valid reason.

They may be fined Rs 250 for each day of delay, up to a maximum of Rs 5,000. Officials who reject applications without proper justification may also face a one-time penalty ranging from Rs 250 to Rs 5,000. However, no penalty will be imposed without first giving the concerned official a full opportunity to explain their case.

The bill will replace the Delhi Right of Citizen to Time Bound Delivery of Services Act, 2011. CM Rekha Gupta said that the new law reflects the government’s commitment to simple and transparent governance. She said that modern digital technology woulds make service delivery faster, more efficient and easier for the public.

Under the proposed law, citizens will have a legal right to receive government services upon notification within prescribed time limits. The government will regularly notify covered services, timelines and the officers responsible for providing them.