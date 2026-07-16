No more wait as bill promises faster services, fines for delays

NEW DELHI: The cabinet has approved the Delhi Right of Citizen to Time-Bound and Ease of Delivery of Service Bill, 2026, introducing major changes to improve government services.
The proposed law aims to ensure that citizens receive notified public services within fixed timelines while making officials more accountable for delays, negligence and poor service delivery.
A key feature of the bill is a penalty system for officials who fail to deliver services on time without a valid reason.
They may be fined Rs 250 for each day of delay, up to a maximum of Rs 5,000. Officials who reject applications without proper justification may also face a one-time penalty ranging from Rs 250 to Rs 5,000. However, no penalty will be imposed without first giving the concerned official a full opportunity to explain their case.
The bill will replace the Delhi Right of Citizen to Time Bound Delivery of Services Act, 2011. CM Rekha Gupta said that the new law reflects the government’s commitment to simple and transparent governance. She said that modern digital technology woulds make service delivery faster, more efficient and easier for the public.
Under the proposed law, citizens will have a legal right to receive government services upon notification within prescribed time limits. The government will regularly notify covered services, timelines and the officers responsible for providing them.
The entire process, from application to final delivery, will be carried out online. Every application will receive a unique number, allowing applicants to track progress in real time. Departments will also monitor services digitally, reducing the need for repeated visits to government offices and improving transparency.
The bill introduces automatic escalation for delayed cases. If a service is not delivered within the deadline, the case will automatically move to the Citizen Grievance Redressal Authority without requiring the citizen to file a separate appeal. If no decision is taken there within the prescribed period, the matter will automatically reach the Delhi Right to Service Commission.
Every department will have its own Citizen Grievance Redressal Authority to hear appeals, direct service delivery, fix responsibility for delays and begin penalty proceedings where necessary. Most appeals are expected to be decided within 30 days.
An independent Delhi Right to Service Commission will oversee implementation, hear second appeals, inspect government offices, recommend action against negligent officials, suggest administrative reforms and publish annual reports.