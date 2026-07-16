The new appetite of Delhi’s dining scene

There is a growing demand for hotels to weave themselves directly into the capital’s cultural fabric, acting not just as passive mirrors to the city’s tastes, but as active arbiters of how that culture evolves.

In Delhi, a city long stereotyped by its allegiance to culinary comfort zones, the dining public’s expectations have fundamentally matured. The institutions surviving the bruising volatility of the post-pandemic market are those anchored by a singular, uncompromised vision.

Excellence in food and beverage is now merely the baseline; the defining variables are concept, meticulous storytelling, and a distinct digital identity that translates effortlessly into the physical room. “Guests are looking for personality, authenticity and quality, regardless of whether it’s inside a hotel or a standalone,” notes Vanshika Wadhwa, the director and creative head behind contemporary brands such as Kamei and Fio Table. “They need the strongest point of view and restaurants today cannot thrive without one.”

What we are witnessing in Delhi is the death of the generic. As the city’s dining scene continues to decentralise and redefine luxury, the restaurants that endure will not be those that attempt to be everything to everyone. They will be the ones that possess the courage to speak in a specific, unadulterated dialect.