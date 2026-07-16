Wangchuk’s agitation draws crowds; activists, leaders ask him to end fast

NEW DELHI: Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk’s indefinite hunger strike entered its 18th day on Wednesday, drawing nearly 1,000 supporters to Jantar Mantar as preparations gathered pace for the proposed ‘Sansad Chalo’ march to Parliament.
The capital’s designated protest site turned into a makeshift resistance camp, with students, workers, senior citizens and activists gathering in large numbers. Suitcases lay stacked beside folding mats, mosquito nets were strung across the area, and electric fans whirred through the humid afternoon. Trees were lined with posters carrying slogans and quotes, while volunteers ensured a steady supply of drinking water for protesters.
At the Kranti Corner, Delhi University professor Abha Dev Habib addressed participants on “NEP ka jaal aur girl child”. The site also featured tea stalls, a free library and a small medical clinic providing ORS, lozenges and other basic medicines to protesters.
Wangchuk urged supporters not to pressure him into ending his fast. Displaying his arms, he reassured them, saying, “I am doing fine with the help of your support and love.”
Three Campaign for Justice and Peace (CJP) supporters— Neha, Maneesh and Ameen—have also been on a hunger strike for the past 18 days in solidarity with Wangchuk.
Political backing for the protest continued to grow. After former chief minister Arvind Kejriwal expressed support, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor urged the Centre to initiate a dialogue with Wangchuk. At the same time, he appealed to the activist to end his fast, saying the protest had successfully drawn national attention to the issue and that India would continue to need his leadership.
Stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra joined the protest on Wednesday alongside CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke. Nagina MP Chandra Shekhar Azad also visited the protest site earlier in the day.
Among those attending was 69-year-old Vijaya Rani, who travelled from Uttar Pradesh with her son. She said she wanted to witness how the younger generation was raising its voice on public issues and enduring difficult weather conditions while continuing the protest.
HC seeks reply from Centre, Delhi government
Noting urgency, the Delhi High Court on Wednesday sought response from the Centre as well as Delhi government by July 16 on a petition seeking direction to ensure climate activist Sonam Wangchuk’s wellbeing. Wangchuk is on an indefinite hunger strike at Jantar Mantar here, demanding education minister Dharmendra Pradhan’s resignation.