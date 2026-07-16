Wangchuk’s agitation draws crowds; activists, leaders ask him to end fast

NEW DELHI: Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk’s indefinite hunger strike entered its 18th day on Wednesday, drawing nearly 1,000 supporters to Jantar Mantar as preparations gathered pace for the proposed ‘Sansad Chalo’ march to Parliament.

The capital’s designated protest site turned into a makeshift resistance camp, with students, workers, senior citizens and activists gathering in large numbers. Suitcases lay stacked beside folding mats, mosquito nets were strung across the area, and electric fans whirred through the humid afternoon. Trees were lined with posters carrying slogans and quotes, while volunteers ensured a steady supply of drinking water for protesters.

At the Kranti Corner, Delhi University professor Abha Dev Habib addressed participants on “NEP ka jaal aur girl child”. The site also featured tea stalls, a free library and a small medical clinic providing ORS, lozenges and other basic medicines to protesters.

Wangchuk urged supporters not to pressure him into ending his fast. Displaying his arms, he reassured them, saying, “I am doing fine with the help of your support and love.”