AAP suspends three councillors for cross-voting

NEW DELHI: Aam Aadmi Party on Thursday suspended three MCD councillors with immediate effect, a day after the party alleged cross-voting during the ward committee elections.

The action was announced by Delhi AAP president Saurabh Bharadwaj on X. Among those suspended are Nirmala Devi (Sharma) in West Zone, Krishna Devi Raghav in West Zone and Sultana Abad from City SP Zone.

The party said the suspended councillors had cross-voted in the municipal corporation’s elections. It also alleged that a chairman in the West Zone was elected through cross-voting.

“In the West Zone, the chairman was elected through cross-voting, and in the City SP Zone, councillors who cross-voted against the party have been suspended with immediate effect,” Ankush Narang, AAP leader of opposition in MCD said.

The party said its message was clear that a “betrayal of the mandate and the party will not be tolerated”. Asserting that strict action against those involved in anti-party activities would continue, it said, “Elections are not fought by an individual but by the party.”

In the SP zone, initially AAP had seven councillors, BJP four, and Forward Bloc one. However, after the results, BJP candidate Usha Sharma secured seven votes, winning the chairperson’s seat, while five went to AAP. Cross-voting by two had resulted in BJP’s victory.