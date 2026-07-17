City records hottest July day in nearly two years as heat and humidity persist

NEW DELHI: The capital recorded its hottest July day in nearly two years on Thursday, with the maximum temperature touching 39.2 degrees Celsius, amid hot and humid conditions and elusive rainfall.

According to experts, humid southwesterly winds from the Arabian Sea are leading to cloud formation over Delhi, but the moisture content in these winds is getting depleted over Gujarat, preventing sufficient moisture from reaching the capital.

“Clouds are forming without producing rainfall, as there is no triggering weather system to initiate precipitation,” Mahesh Palawat, vice president (Meteorology and Climate Change), Skymet Weather, said.

He said similar conditions are likely to persist over the next three days, with the maximum temperature expected to hover between 39 and 40 degrees Celsius.

The India Meteorological Department has forecast isolated to scattered rainfall over Delhi between July 16 and July 19 and fairly widespread to widespread rainfall from July 20 to July 22. Hot and humid weather conditions are likely to prevail over the city and adjoining areas between July 16 and July 18, it said.

The maximum temperature at Safdarjung, the city’s primary weather station, settled at 39.2 degrees Celsius, 4.0 notches above normal, while the minimum temperature was recorded at 30.2 degrees Celsius, 3.2 notches above normal.

The city’s 24-hour average Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 176 at 4 pm on Thursday, placing it in the “moderate” category, according to the Central Pollution Control Board.