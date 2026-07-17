DDA revenue revives on house sales

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) recorded strong housing sales in the first quarter of FY 2026–27. The authority has attributed the performance to Lieutenant Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu’s focus on reimagining DDA-developed sub-cities.
With a sale of 1,284 flats across all categories, the authority has generated a revenue of Rs 1,020 crores. Sub-city Narela was the biggest contributor, with 1,153 flats sold during the quarter, accounting for nearly 90% of the total sales.
This growth in sales can be attributed to the authority’s continuous infrastructure development efforts, including key projects such as the Urban Extension Road-II (UER-II) and the upcoming Rithala–Narela–Kundli Metro corridor.
The DDA realised Rs 1,020 crores revenue during the first quarter of FY 2026-27, registering a significant increase over the corresponding period of FY 2025-26, when the DDA generated `462 crores in revenue.
The sales, the officials said, were achieved through DDA’s ongoing housing schemes, —Karmayogi Awaas Yojana, Nagrik Awaas Yojana, and Towering Heights, East Delhi Hub, Karkardooma. The schemes offer options across different income groups and have been extended till July 31, 2026, on a first-come, first-served basis. The schemes are online, allowing buyers to purchase ready-to-move flats.
During the quarter, 336 EWS, 322 lower, 435 middle and 191 high income group flats were sold. The MIG category accounted for the highest share at 34%.
The EWS category in Narela witnessed an almost complete sell-out. The quarterly performance builds upon DDA’s sales during FY 2025-26, with a total of 11,764 flats sold.
The success of DDA’s schemes has been driven by a series of reforms, said the officials. DDA introduced schemes to cater to the needs of different sections of society, expanded access to affordable housing through lending options, strengthened public support through dedicated helpdesks and digital platforms including the WhatsApp chatbot, and intensified awareness and outreach initiatives to ensure that information about the schemes reaches potential homebuyers.
The authority further plans to roll out more policy measures, improve service delivery and strengthen its digital platforms while continuing to expand affordable housing options across the city.
Growth factors
Multiple housing schemes
Expanded home loan options
WhatsApp chatbot & helpdesks
Technology-driven, transparent allotment
Digital governance & outreach initiatives