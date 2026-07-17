DDA revenue revives on house sales

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) recorded strong housing sales in the first quarter of FY 2026–27. The authority has attributed the performance to Lieutenant Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu’s focus on reimagining DDA-developed sub-cities.

With a sale of 1,284 flats across all categories, the authority has generated a revenue of Rs 1,020 crores. Sub-city Narela was the biggest contributor, with 1,153 flats sold during the quarter, accounting for nearly 90% of the total sales.

This growth in sales can be attributed to the authority’s continuous infrastructure development efforts, including key projects such as the Urban Extension Road-II (UER-II) and the upcoming Rithala–Narela–Kundli Metro corridor.

The DDA realised Rs 1,020 crores revenue during the first quarter of FY 2026-27, registering a significant increase over the corresponding period of FY 2025-26, when the DDA generated `462 crores in revenue.