Delhi HC seeks police response on Sharjeel Imam’s bail plea in 2020 riots conspiracy case

The Delhi High Court on Friday sought the Delhi Police’s response on a bail plea filed by student activist Sharjeel Imam in a UAPA case linked to the alleged larger conspiracy behind the February 2020 northeast Delhi riots.

A bench of Justices Prathiba M Singh and Vikas Mahajan issued notice on Imam’s appeal challenging the trial court’s July 4 order rejecting his second regular bail application.

The court granted the police two weeks to file its reply and posted the matter for hearing on August 27.

Imam was arrested on August 25, 2020, and booked under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) for allegedly being among the “masterminds” behind the riots that claimed 53 lives and injured more than 700 people.

The violence broke out in northeast Delhi in February 2020 during protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019, and the National Register of Citizens.