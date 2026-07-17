Glitch disrupts DU UG allocations

NEW DELHI: The University of Delhi on Thursday released the first round of undergraduate seat allocations under its Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS), but thousands of aspirants were left stranded as the admission portal failed to open hours after the scheduled time.
The university had announced that candidates would be able to access their allocation status at 5 pm. However, even by 9 pm, the portal continued to show error messages, leaving students anxious as they repeatedly refreshed the website.
Amid the confusion, the university issued an official statement detailing the scale of allocations. According to the data, a total of 93,033 students have been offered seats across 221 programmes in 67 colleges, covering 1,393 programme-college combinations.
The overall allocation rate stands at around 86.1%. The statement noted that 2,18,284 candidates had successfully registered, out of which 2,08,043 completed Phase I and II of the admission process. Students submitted over 1.59 crore unique college-programme preferences.
Category-wise, the fill rate is highest in the unreserved category at 99.9%, followed by OBC (96%), SC (95.2%), and EWS (92.7%). The ST category recorded a comparatively lower fill rate at 67.3%, while PwBD seats saw only 23% allocation.
Despite the detailed data release, the technical snag overshadowed the process. Students took to social media to report login failures, blank dashboards, and server errors, raising concerns over transparency and timelines. One of the students posted on X, “DU had one job to allocate seats to the students. We have been sitting with our laptops opened for the past three hours and it says, it will be updated soon.”
Meanwhile the university, in its advisory, asked shortlisted candidates to accept their seats by 11:59 pm on July 18 and complete the fee payment after receiving the payment link. It also urged candidates to use the “upgrade” option to reorder higher preferences by July 21.
Alongside undergraduate admissions, the university also shared updates on postgraduate and professional programmes. For two-year PG courses, the third allocation list has concluded, including Round 1 for performance-based programmes such as MFA, BPEd, MPEd and Music.
So far, 10,240 candidates have been admitted, while 6,240 have opted to “freeze” their seats and 2,153 candidates have chosen the “upgrade” option. For the one-year PG programme introduced under the NEP-linked framework, a total of 12,639 candidates have registered so far. The programme is open to DU graduates who have completed a four-year UG degree.