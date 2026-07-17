Glitch disrupts DU UG allocations

NEW DELHI: The University of Delhi on Thursday released the first round of undergraduate seat allocations under its Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS), but thousands of aspirants were left stranded as the admission portal failed to open hours after the scheduled time.

The university had announced that candidates would be able to access their allocation status at 5 pm. However, even by 9 pm, the portal continued to show error messages, leaving students anxious as they repeatedly refreshed the website.

Amid the confusion, the university issued an official statement detailing the scale of allocations. According to the data, a total of 93,033 students have been offered seats across 221 programmes in 67 colleges, covering 1,393 programme-college combinations.

The overall allocation rate stands at around 86.1%. The statement noted that 2,18,284 candidates had successfully registered, out of which 2,08,043 completed Phase I and II of the admission process. Students submitted over 1.59 crore unique college-programme preferences.

Category-wise, the fill rate is highest in the unreserved category at 99.9%, followed by OBC (96%), SC (95.2%), and EWS (92.7%). The ST category recorded a comparatively lower fill rate at 67.3%, while PwBD seats saw only 23% allocation.