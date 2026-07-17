How Kapow!, India’s First comic-rock band from Delhi, is blending humour with music

“We're musicians and comedians on stage trying to use music and humour to tell a story while making you dance,” says Mayank Mittal, frontman and vocalist of Delhi band Kapow!.

The five-piece ensemble, which bills itself as India’s first comic-rock outfit, comprises Mittal on vocals, Saira Aafreen Ahmed on bass, Prakhar Srivastava on drums, Vinod Arora on guitar and Ritic Joel on keyboards.

The name Kapow! itself refers to the exaggerated sound effect familiar from comic books—a punch rendered in bold letters across a page. It captures the surprise and unpredictability that define the band’s performances, where crowd work, banter and comedy, and internet culture sit alongside original music and covers of anime and cartoon theme songs.

“People come in expecting to sit down and listen to some original music and covers. But we have other plans for our audience,” says Mittal.

The band’s concerts are as much performance pieces as they are gigs, with audience participation and improvisation forming an essential part of the experience. Ahead of their performance at The Piano Man this weekend, they are preparing to unleash yet another evening of controlled chaos.