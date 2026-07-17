How Kapow!, India’s First comic-rock band from Delhi, is blending humour with music

“We're musicians and comedians on stage trying to use music and humour to tell a story while making you dance,” says Mayank Mittal, frontman and vocalist of Delhi band Kapow!.
The five-piece ensemble, which bills itself as India’s first comic-rock outfit, comprises Mittal on vocals, Saira Aafreen Ahmed on bass, Prakhar Srivastava on drums, Vinod Arora on guitar and Ritic Joel on keyboards.
The name Kapow! itself refers to the exaggerated sound effect familiar from comic books—a punch rendered in bold letters across a page. It captures the surprise and unpredictability that define the band’s performances, where crowd work, banter and comedy, and internet culture sit alongside original music and covers of anime and cartoon theme songs.
“People come in expecting to sit down and listen to some original music and covers. But we have other plans for our audience,” says Mittal.
The band’s concerts are as much performance pieces as they are gigs, with audience participation and improvisation forming an essential part of the experience. Ahead of their performance at The Piano Man this weekend, they are preparing to unleash yet another evening of controlled chaos.
Laughing through the noise
Dressed in crisp white shirts, colourful pyjamas and suspenders, complete with funky shoes and mismatched socks, Kapow!’s visual identity dates back to the band’s early years at Delhi Technological University, where the ensemble first came together in 2018. What began with brightly coloured shorts during their initial performances eventually evolved into the band's signature look. “The idea was always clear that Kapow! had to be associated with colours,” he recalls. “The outfits were also about breaking the norm that musicians have to wear suits and formal clothes,” says Mittal.
Their music draws from a host of influences from rock, pop, indie and funk—while borrowing theatrical flourishes from Western artists like Queen, Michael Jackson, and Kiss with the visual precision and stage presence of K-pop.
Comic rock, a genre that blends humour and satire with rock music, first took shape in the West through acts such as Jack Black and Kyle Gass's Tenacious D. For Kapow!, however, comic rock is rooted in childhood nostalgia. “I’m influenced by the ’90s era, from the early comics, cartoons and anime that we grew up watching,” says Mittal.
For the band, comic rock is also about packaging difficult conversations in an accessible form. Beneath the colourful visuals and cheeky humour is a commentary on contemporary society. “Even when I’m being satirical about mental illness, politics or superstitions, the songs retain a comical feeling. On the surface they seem fun, but when you look deeper, something else is going on,” he says. “People can enjoy the songs, but they can also sit back and peel away the layers to understand what we’re trying to say.”
Their recent single ‘Ghode Bech Kar Sona’ examines laziness and unemployment, while ‘Ullu Banaya’ explores modern dating and heartbreak. ‘Magarmach ke Aansoo’ turns its gaze towards social-media addiction and influencer culture.
These tracks form part of the band’s upcoming album, Kapow! in the Jungle, which uses animal-themed idioms to tackle issues that the members observe around them. The album builds on earlier releases such as ‘Bhed Chaal’—a commentary on herd mentality released during the 2024 elections—and ‘Kaali Billi’ (2025), which explores Indian superstitions surrounding black cats.
Despite the playful image they project, Kapow! remains unconcerned about being misunderstood. “I don't want to bombard people with commentary or critique because then it stops being enjoyable,” says Mittal. For those curious enough to revisit the music, he believes the meaning eventually reveals itself.
Cartoons, content and clicks
Beyond their original music, Kapow! has built a dedicated online following through reinterpretations of cartoon and anime themes. Their Instagram and YouTube pages feature reimagined versions of everything from The Powerpuff Girls to Shinchan, often infused with Indian instrumentation and humour.
One such rendition—a cover of the popular 90s manga-anime series Kochikame—went viral, garnering millions of views across platforms and eventually leading to an appearance on India’s Got Talent in 2025.
For Mittal, who grew up immersed in cartoons and anime, these reinterpretations are both personal and strategic. "These shows have defined me and people my age who grew up in the '90s," he says. While original music often struggles to find an audience, the band's cartoon covers have consistently drawn viewers towards their catalogue. “You have to find a way to attract audiences and then funnel them towards what you actually want them to listen to.”
Fresh off a performance at The Quorum, Gurugram, alongside Parikrama’s Subir Malik and Indian Ocean’s Rahul Ram—and the launch of Kaali Billi, a perfume inspired by their eponymous single and created with Mad Nose—Kapow! is showing no signs of slowing down. With a new album on the horizon and another performance lined up this weekend, the band continues to push the boundaries of its self-styled comic-rock universe.
"It's only going to get crazier," Mittal says. "It's only going to get louder. It's only going to get more surprising."
Kapow! will perform at The Piano Man, Gurugram 32nd Avenue, on July 18, Saturday, 8:30 pm onwards. Tickets available at www.thepianoman.in.