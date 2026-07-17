Infrastructure boost on cards to make capital an educational centre: CM Rekha Gupta

NEW DELHI: “The progress of any nation depends on the strength of its youth and the quality of its education system,” said Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, who attended the Diamond Jubilee celebrations of Delhi University’s Shaheed Bhagat Singh College on Thursday.

She said the government is giving special attention to improving educational infrastructure and hostel facilities to develop the capital as a global education hub. As part of this effort, a proposal is being considered to develop hostel facilities for DU students at the proposed new campus of Indira Gandhi University.

She also announced that an Atal Canteen will be inaugurated at the Delhi University campus on August 16 to provide nutritious meals for just `5. In addition, 50 new U-Special bus routes will soon be introduced for the university.

Calling upon young people to play an active role in nation-building, the chief minister said every college should engage with nearby communities and help children there realise their aspirations. She expressed confidence that the dreams, energy and innovation of the younger generation would be instrumental in fulfilling the vision of a ‘Viksit Bharat’ and a ‘Viksit Delhi’.

On the occasion, the college administration also submitted a proposal to the CM for the construction of a girls’ hostel. It requested that suitable land be provided to relocate Shaheed Bhagat Singh Evening College to an alternative site so that a girls’ hostel could be built on the existing campus. The college informed her that many female students come from neighbouring states to pursue higher education, and the absence of hostel facilities poses challenges to their safety and continuity of education.

A virtual tour showcasing the college’s remarkable 60-year journey was presented on the occasion. The Chief Minister also unveiled the year-long Diamond Jubilee events calendar and the QR code for the college’s digital archives.