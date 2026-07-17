Man shoots woman dead, kills self in Burari

NEW DELHI: A 25-year-old man and a woman were found dead inside a rented house in north Delhi’s Burari on Thursday, with police suspecting it to be a case of murder-suicide or a suicide pact.

Police said a PCR call was received around 4 pm, following which a team reached Kamalpur and found the bodies inside a locked room.

The room was opened with the help of the landlord and local residents after the woman’s sister returned home and found it locked from inside despite repeated knocks. The woman was a native of Raebareli in Uttar Pradesh and worked in Delhi, while the man, a resident of Sonipat in Haryana, was reportedly staying in Punjab. He was unemployed.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the two had been in a relationship for around six months. Police sources said the woman had allegedly called the man earlier in the day to end the relationship because he was unemployed. A pistol and two empty cartridge cases were recovered from the room. Police said the exact nature and location of the injuries would be confirmed after examination by the crime team and the post-mortem.

The man’s sister told police that he had shared his live location in the family WhatsApp group shortly before the incident. He had also allegedly sent messages claiming the woman’s family opposed their marriage and that it would be his last message. He also shared his mobile phone password and the woman’s address.

Police said the exact sequence of events would be established after examining CCTV footage, forensic evidence and the post-mortem report. Prima facie, the circumstances indicate a suspected case of murder followed by suicide or a suicide pact. Further investigation is underway.