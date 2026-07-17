‘Sheesh Mahal’ ops likely to be handed over to private firm

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government may rope in a private hospitality company to operate and maintain bungalow No. 6 on Flagstaff Road, the former official residence of ex-chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, which is to be turned into a guest house for commercial use.

Officials said that a portion of the camp office within the premises of the bungalow will also be completed for further utilisation. The Public Works Department (PWD) is exploring ways to figure out the operation and maintenance of the bungalow, which is currently lying vacant and unutilised, PWD minister Parvesh Sahib Singh said.

“We may approach some reputed hospitality chain to run the guest house and generate revenue for the government,” Singh added.

Like other state guest houses, the bungalow will be used to house travelling ministers and officials for a fee. The minister added that the remaining portion of the camp office may be used for official events.

A portion of the building inside will be developed to host seminars, dinners and meetings, for which “we currently have to rent out a space in private hotels”, Singh added. The final approval to this proposal is yet to be given by higher authorities, the minister said.