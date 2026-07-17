Third-party fire auditors to to certify buildings in capital

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government has started the process of registering and empanelling third-party fire safety auditors who will be authorised to issue fire safety certificates to owners and occupiers of buildings and premises across the capital.

The Delhi Fire Service (DFS) on Thursday invited applications for registration under the Delhi Fire Service Amendment Rules, 2025, notified by the Home Department last month.The new rules provide for three categories of auditors—L-1, L-2 and L-3—based on their qualifications and experience. While L-1 and L-2 auditors will be authorised to certify buildings and occupancies up to 15 metres in height, L-3 auditors will be eligible to issue certificates for all categories of buildings.

The move comes in the wake of recent fire incidents, including the hotel fire in Hauz Rani that claimed 22 lives in June. At present, fire safety certificates are issued only by the DFS.

Applicants must possess prescribed qualifications, including degrees in fire engineering, civil, mechanical, electronics or architecture, or a postgraduate diploma in fire and life safety audit. They must also have one to ten years of experience in fire prevention and safety, depending on the category.