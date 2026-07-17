Truck runs over woman teacher riding bike taxi in Kanjhawala, driver flees

NEW DELHI: A 46-year-old school teacher was killed on Thursday morning after she was allegedly run over by a truck while riding a bike taxi in Delhi’s Kanjhawala area. The truck driver fled the spot after the accident and efforts are being made to nab him, police said.

According to police, a PCR call regarding a road accident was received on Thursday, following which police reached the spot near Cygnus Hospital, Opposite Electronic Point, Kanjhawala Road.

After reaching the spot, a truck was found stationed on the road, and an unidentified woman was found crushed under the left rear wheel of the vehicle and was found dead. The truck was loaded with construction material and the driver had fled from the spot, a police officer said.

During the investigation, the deceased was identified as Priyanka, a resident of Mahalaxmi Apartments in Rama Vihar. Police said she was employed as a teacher at an MCD school in K-Block, Mangolpuri, and was on her way to school on a bike taxi when the accident occurred.

The truck, loaded with bajri (sand and gravel), was allegedly involved in the fatal collision. However, the driver abandoned the vehicle and escaped before police reached the spot. The body was shifted to Sanjay Gandhi Memorial (SGM) Hospital, where it was preserved in the mortuary after completion of medico-legal formalities.

Police said the crime team inspected the scene and documented evidence. Necessary legal procedures, including e-Sakshya documentation and Integrated Road Accident Database (iRAD) formalities, were also completed. A case has been registered under Sections 281 (rash driving on a public way) and 106 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, the officer said.

Investigators have contacted the registered owner of the truck and are working to trace and arrest the absconding driver. Further investigation is in progress, police said.