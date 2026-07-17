Vehicle replacement scheme gets green signal

NEW DELHI: The Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA) has approved the guidelines for the PARIVARTAN (programme for accelerated renewal and incentivisation of vehicle assets for reducing transport air pollution and network emissions) scheme, aimed at facilitating the replacement of older, highly polluting trucks and buses operating in the National Capital Region (NCR) with cleaner Bharat Stage (BS)-VI compliant or electric vehicles.

With the guidelines now in place, the scheme is ready to be operationalised. The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) would implement the scheme that will be funded through the NCR planning board, reflecting the government’s integrated, region-wide approach to addressing vehicular air pollution across the capital and vicinity.

The scheme, with a total outlay of Rs 9,585 crore, including budgetary support of Rs 5,041 crore from the Centre was approved on June 3. “The approval of the PARIVARTAN guidelines is a landmark step for the NCR. As Chairman of the NCRPB, I am confident that this scheme will meaningfully reduce vehicular pollution from ageing trucks and buses and contribute to a marked improvement in the region’s overall air quality index, bringing real relief to the residents of Delhi-NCR,” said housing and urban affairs minister Manohar Lal.