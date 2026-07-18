After 60 years, MCD has an eatery rulebook

NEW DELHI: The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has approved a new set of operational guidelines for eating establishments, introducing a risk-based inspection system and uniform hygiene standards in the first major overhaul of its regulatory framework since the Health Trade Bye-laws were framed in 1964.

An order issued by the Public Health Department of the civic body said the guidelines have come into effect immediately and will be implemented across all zones of the MCD.

Under the revised framework, approved by mayor Pravesh Wahi on Friday, routine inspections will be based on the type of food business, category of establishment, past compliance, complaints and other factors involving public health risks.

Under these guidelines, high-risk establishments will face more frequent inspections from designated officials, while outlets with a strong compliance record may be inspected less often. Surprise inspections will continue wherever required.

The new guidelines also recognise modern food business formats that have emerged over the years, including cloud kitchens, takeaway and delivery-only kitchens, food kiosks, chef carts, food courts, base kitchens and rooftop dining facilities. Each category has been assigned separate operational standards based on its scale and risk profile.