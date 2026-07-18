Delhi court accepts charge sheet in rape-murder of IRS officer's daughter.

A Delhi court on Saturday formally took cognisance of the charge sheet against a former domestic worker accused of the sexual assault and murder of a senior IRS officer's 22-year-old daughter.

​Judicial Magistrate Deepika Thakran accepted the investigative report during a hearing on the charges against the accused, Rahul Meena. As part of the proceedings, the court ordered law enforcement to preserve all video evidence related to the case and share those files with the defense counsel ahead of the next hearing on August 1.

The charge sheet was filed before the court on Thursday, after the completion of the investigation by the Amar Colony police station in southeast Delhi.

The matter was listed for hearing Saturday, the officials said.

The victim, an IIT graduate preparing for the civil services examination, was found dead by her parents at their Kailash Hills residence in East of Kailash on the morning of April 22 after they returned home from a gym.

According to police, Meena (23), who was dismissed from his job in February over alleged financial misconduct, entered the house early that morning by using his prior knowledge of a spare key kept on the premises.