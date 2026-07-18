Delhi L-G pays tribute to grandfather Teja Samundri.

NEW DELHI: Lieutenant Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu on Friday paid tribute to his grandfather and a remarkable leader, Sardar Teja Singh Samundri, on the occasion of his 100th martyrdom anniversary, at a commemorative event in Gurdwara Rakab Ganj Sahib.

The programme featured a Shabad Kirtan by Padma Shri awardee Bhai Harjinder Singh followed by Guru ka Langar, a Sikh tradition of community service. Sardar Teja Singh Samundri is regarded as a prominent figure in the Akali movement and was associated with the Gurdwara Reform Movement of the early 20th century, which sought to bring gurdwaras under representative community management. During the formative years of the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee, he played an important organisational role and was involved in coordinating the committee’s activities.

He also participated in several major agitations of the period, including the Guru Ka Bagh Morcha. According to accounts of the movement, his role in the agitation contributed to shaping public understanding of the Akali movement’s commitment to non-violent protest. He was similarly associated with the Rakabganj, Jaito, Nabha and Chabiyan Morchas, which mobilised large sections of Sikh and Hindu communities in Punjab through peaceful demonstrations.

Samundri died in Lahore Jail on July 17, 1926, while imprisoned during the course of the movement. Speaking at the event, the L-G said Samundri’s life and work continue to be remembered for their emphasis on public service, commitment to reform and dedication to the causes he represented.

The event was attended by former President Ramnath Kovind; CJI Justice Surya Kant; wife of former PM Manmohan Singh, and Chief Minister Rekha Gupta. The dignitaries joined the L-G in paying homage to Sardar Teja Singh’s life and legacy.