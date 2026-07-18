Delhi police bust interstate fake currency racket, arrest three.

NEW DELHI: Delhi Police has busted an interstate counterfeit currency racket with the arrest of three persons from Delhi and Maharashtra. Police recovered 286 fake Rs 100 notes, 13 fake Rs 500 notes and six sample counterfeit Rs 500 notes, officials said.

The case came to light after a shopkeeper reported that a customer had used suspicious Rs 100 notes to buy cigarettes at his shop on June 29. A beat officer examined the notes and confirmed they were counterfeit before apprehending the accused, identified as Natraj Mohan Kanchan (62), a resident of Navi Mumbai.

Police recovered additional fake currency from Kanchan’s hotel room in Paharganj. During interrogation, he allegedly revealed the involvement of Subhash Chandra, who was later arrested in Delhi. Equipment used for printing counterfeit currency was also seized. Investigation is underway.