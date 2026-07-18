DU enforces green rules for students' elections.

NEW DELHI: Delhi University has imposed a strict code of conduct for the 2026 students’ union (DUSU) elections, introducing a complete ban on printed campaign materials and reinforcing measures to ensure fair, peaceful and environmentally responsible students’ elections.

The guidelines were finalised during a meeting chaired by university proctor professor Manoj Kumar Singh on Thursday. Singh briefed participants on election protocols in accordance with the directions of the High Court and the Lyngdoh Committee recommendations.

The administration said that no printed posters, banners, flex or other campaign materials will be allowed on the campus or in vicinity. Campaigning will be restricted to handmade posters, which can only be displayed at the designated “Wall of Democracy”. Block printing, spray painting and writing on walls have been prohibited, stating that defacement of public property will not be tolerated. Singh also said that any violation will be reported to the Municipal Corporation of Delhi for action.

The university has issued detailed regulations governing the use of vehicles during campaigning. Each candidate will be permitted a maximum of five cars. Stickers carrying candidates’ names cannot be displayed on cars, buses, jeeps, auto-rickshaws or any other vehicles.

Candidates have also been barred from distributing gifts, souvenirs or promotional items bearing their names. Temporary campaign structures such as canopies and umbrellas displaying candidates’ names are prohibited. Violations of these rules may lead to cancellation of nomination.

Prior intimation has been made mandatory for organising public meetings to prevent traffic disruptions and scheduling conflicts. Only five students will be allowed to campaign inside any college at a time, while campaigning in women’s colleges will be restricted to female students.

Singh said all student organisations assured the administration of their cooperation.