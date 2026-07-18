Four Delhi districts achieve 100% distribution of SIR forms

NEW DELHI: Four Delhi districts have achieved 100 per cent distribution of enumeration forms under the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls, marking the near-completion of the exercise as booth-level officers shift their focus to collecting and digitising forms.

According to the Chief Electoral Officer’s cumulative status report, Old Delhi, New Delhi, North East and South have completed distribution of forms to all eligible electors. Overall, 1,44,44,600 forms have been distributed, covering 99.55 per cent of Delhi’s 1.45 crore electors. So far, 26,02,654 forms have been digitised, taking digitisation to nearly 18 per cent of the electorate.

The Election Commission recently extended the SIR schedule. House-to-house visits by BLOs will now continue till August 8 instead of July 29. The draft electoral rolls will be published on August 17, while the final rolls will now be published on October 19 instead of October 7. Claims and objections can be filed from August 17 to September 16. BLOs said the challenge has now shifted from field visits to uploading completed forms through the Election Commission’s mobile application. Many said scanning documents, entering details accurately and resolving technical issues have made the digitisation time-consuming.

Besides these districts with complete coverage, Central and Outer North recorded 99.89 per cent distribution, while South East stood at 99.85 per cent. North West remained the lowest at 97.26 per cent.