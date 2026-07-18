Life's Invisible Stories

Anand says Stolen Gods (Niyogi Books), the English translation of his Malayalam novel Apaharikkapetta Daivakal (2001), is not simply a story about philosophy or religion, but about life itself—particularly the lives that often remain invisible.

Translated by his daughter, Chetana Sachidanandan, a scientist and professor at the CSIR-Institute of Genomics and Integrative Biology in Delhi, Stolen Gods follows Ganeshan and Naseema, a couple whose lives are shattered after the loss of their only son. As they struggle with grief, the search for answers leads them into a larger world of missing children, migrants, violence and injustice, where personal tragedy begins to mirror the fractures of society.

Through its characters and their experiences, the novel raises questions about faith, philosophy and society. Speaking about the inspiration behind the book, the acclaimed Malayalam writer points to his experiences as a civil engineer, which took him to different parts of the country, and played a significant role in shaping his writing. He says his "exposure to the life around" has been the inspiration behind all his works, and Stolen Gods is "no exception".

Sachidanandan also notes that the novel draws from a mix of real news reports, incidents the author witnessed or heard about, and imagination. For instance, an acknowledgement note at the end of the book refers to American writer Isabel Fonseca's Bury Me Standing, which recounts an instance of an elderly Romani woman seeking help to find her son who had fled to the city with only a faded piece of paper. One of the novel's chapters, which tells a similar story, is inspired by Fonseca’s account.

Interestingly, the city where the novel is set is never named. Anand explains that leaving the setting unnamed broadens the novel's scope and underscores that the events — of displacement and violence — it depicts are not limited to one place but could unfold anywhere in the country.