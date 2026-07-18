Mission to bring AI education in schools launched

NEW DELHI: The HUMAIN AI Literacy Mission (HAILM) was launched on Friday with the aim of introducing structured artificial intelligence (AI) education in schools across the country through an age-appropriate curriculum, teacher training and digital learning resources.

The mission seeks to provide a structured learning pathway for school leaders, teachers and students. It includes an AI curriculum for Classes 3 to 12, live sessions, a learning management system, video lessons, interactive activities, classroom-ready teaching material and policy resources.

Addressing the launch, education minister Ashish Sood said AI is becoming an integral part of education, and students need to understand the technology in a safe and responsible manner. “Our classrooms have embraced the digital shift—the next step is ensuring students and teachers understand AI responsibly. Building this understanding early can help students engage with technology with confidence and judgement,” Sood said.

HAILM Chief Visionary Manit Jain said AI is already influencing how children learn, work and make decisions stressing the need for them to understand the opportunities and responsibilities associated with AI.