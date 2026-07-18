Sahil Khattar on hosting the World Cup again and chasing Bollywood dreams

As the FIFA World Cup 2026 enters its final stages, for actor-television host Sahil Khattar, returning to the studio for the tournament’s broadcast on ZEE5 was never just another hosting assignment. In the middle of a transition from digital creator and presenter to actor, Khattar has returned to the world of live sports broadcasting, a space he says offers an adrenaline rush unlike any other.

Having hosted the tournament in 2018 and now returning for the 2026 edition, Khattar remains one of the few Indian presenters to helm the country’s FIFA broadcast twice. Despite juggling film projects and the demands of the film industry, he says that turning down football was never an option.

“A lot of people who are doing films do not take up anchoring work. I picked it up because I have the love for the sport and the live telecast,” says Khattar.

For the Chandigarh-born host, Delhi occupies a special place in that journey. Before Mumbai and the film industry, he lived and worked in Delhi for several years. Khattar recalls the city as the bridge between his hometown and the entertainment world. Delhi still anchors his personal and professional life through friends and family.