Smart cards with QR codes soon to help track ration in Delhi

NEW DELHI: Aiming to make ration-card services and foodgrain distribution systems online, the Delhi government is set to roll out the Smart Public Distribution System or Smart-PDS in the coming days in capital.
Sources said that once implemented the beneficiaries will be able to track when their ration has been released, which Fair Price Shop it has reached and when it is likely to be distributed. The government believes the project will improve transparency and curb fake ration cards, duplicate entries, black marketing and diversion of subsidised foodgrains.
The new platform will enable ration-card holders to access several services online without repeatedly visiting government offices. Beneficiaries will be able to add or remove family members, upload supporting documents and track the status of their applications online.
They will also be able to monitor the movement of their allocated foodgrains through their mobile phones. Officials said the digital system would simplify the tracking of ration-card applications and distribution records.
Existing ration cards will be upgraded to smart cards carrying QR codes and digital verification features. The QR code will enable officials to verify the authenticity of ration cards and identify fake or duplicate entries, strengthening monitoring across the distribution network.
Facial-recognition technology will be introduced as an additional mode of beneficiary authentication, particularly for those whose fingerprints do not match biometric records. Besides fingerprint scans, identities can also be verified through facial authentication. Officials believe the additional verification method will reduce authentication failures and ensure subsidised foodgrains reach genuine beneficiaries.
The government said the combination of QR codes, digital records and biometric verification would help curb fake ration cards, prevent diversion of foodgrains and identify duplicate entries. Digital records generated through the platform will also enable closer monitoring of ration-card changes, applications and transactions at Fair Price Shops.