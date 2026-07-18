Smart cards with QR codes soon to help track ration in Delhi

NEW DELHI: Aiming to make ration-card services and foodgrain distribution systems online, the Delhi government is set to roll out the Smart Public Distribution System or Smart-PDS in the coming days in capital.

Sources said that once implemented the beneficiaries will be able to track when their ration has been released, which Fair Price Shop it has reached and when it is likely to be distributed. The government believes the project will improve transparency and curb fake ration cards, duplicate entries, black marketing and diversion of subsidised foodgrains.

The new platform will enable ration-card holders to access several services online without repeatedly visiting government offices. Beneficiaries will be able to add or remove family members, upload supporting documents and track the status of their applications online.

They will also be able to monitor the movement of their allocated foodgrains through their mobile phones. Officials said the digital system would simplify the tracking of ration-card applications and distribution records.