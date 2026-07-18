With minimum temperature at 31°C in Delhi, nights stay warm, rain to provide relief

NEW DELHI: The city has recorded its warmest July night in five years on Friday, with the minimum temperature settling at 31 degrees Celsius amid hot and humid conditions and elusive rainfall. On July 1, 2021, the city had lodged a warmer night, with the temperature settled at 31.7 degrees Celsius. The maximum temperature settled at 38.8 degrees Celsius, 3.6 notches above normal, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The weather department has forecast a partly cloudy sky with the possibility of thunder and lightning. During Friday evening and night, very light to light rainfall, thunderstorms accompanied by lightning, and gusty winds reaching 30-40 km/h are likely.

Station-wise data showed that the maximum temperature at Lodhi Road settled at 39.0 degrees Celsius, 5.0 notches above normal, followed by 38.5 degrees Celsius at Palam (3.3 notches above normal), 38.4 degrees Celsius at Ayanagar (3.1 notches above normal), and 37.4 degrees Celsius at the Ridge station (2.6 notches above normal).

The weather office has issued a yellow alert for Saturday and Sunday and forecasts thunderstorms accompanied by rain over the weekend. The city recorded a minimum temperature of 31.0 degrees Celsius, 3.8 notches above normal. At Safdarjung, city’s base weather station, the minimum temperature was 31.0 degrees Celsius, 3.8 notches above normal.

Also the capital’s Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 176 in the “moderate” category on Friday evening.