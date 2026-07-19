79K accept undergraduate seat allotments at DU, 10K complete fee payments

NEW DELHI: More than 79,000 candidates accepted the undergraduate seats allotted to them by the University of Delhi on Saturday, the last day for accepting seats under the first allocation list of the Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS).

According to the university, 79,404 candidates had accepted their allotted seats by 6 pm. Of these, 26,061 applications had reached the “Approved for Payment” stage, while 10,746 candidates had completed the admission process by paying the requisite fee.

The first allocation list, announced on Thursday, allotted seats to 93,033 candidates against more than 71,000 available seats across 221 undergraduate programmes in 67 colleges for the 2026-27 academic session.

The allocations were made from 2,08,043 candidates who completed Phase II of the admission process by submitting their programme and college preferences. Overall, 2,18,284 candidates completed registration on the CSAS portal.