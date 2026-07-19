79K accept undergraduate seat allotments at DU, 10K complete fee payments

NEW DELHI: More than 79,000 candidates accepted the undergraduate seats allotted to them by the University of Delhi on Saturday, the last day for accepting seats under the first allocation list of the Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS).
According to the university, 79,404 candidates had accepted their allotted seats by 6 pm. Of these, 26,061 applications had reached the “Approved for Payment” stage, while 10,746 candidates had completed the admission process by paying the requisite fee.
The first allocation list, announced on Thursday, allotted seats to 93,033 candidates against more than 71,000 available seats across 221 undergraduate programmes in 67 colleges for the 2026-27 academic session.
The allocations were made from 2,08,043 candidates who completed Phase II of the admission process by submitting their programme and college preferences. Overall, 2,18,284 candidates completed registration on the CSAS portal.
According to the university, 93,033 candidates, including 42,019 male and 51,014 female applicants, received seat allotments in the first round, reflecting an allocation rate of 86.1 per cent. A total of 15.94 lakh unique programme-college preferences were considered. Among special category admissions, 1,243 single girl child candidates and 242 orphan candidates, including 109 male and 133 female applicants, were allotted seats.
Candidates allotted seats in the first round have until 11.59 pm on Saturday to accept their allocations. Colleges will continue verifying applications, following which candidates can complete the fee payment process. The university has advised candidates seeking higher-preference courses or colleges in subsequent rounds to opt for the “upgrade” option. The second allocation list will be released on July 25.
Meanwhile, the Delhi University Sports Council has announced that sports trials under the Sports Supernumerary Quota will be held from July 29 to August 3 across various venues in Delhi.
Results declared
The CBSE on Saturday declared the Class X Second Board Examination 2026 results. The overall pass percentage rose to 96.78%, while the compartment pass percentage stood at 52.40%.