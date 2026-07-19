Delhi Behind the Scenes | Sudden removal of Police Commissioner sparks administrative reshuffle talks

Top cop, fresh shuffle
The unexpected and sudden removal of Delhi Police Commissioner Satish Golcha has triggered speculation about an administrative reshuffle within the force. With the appointment of 1994-batch AGMUT cadre IPS officer Anurag Kumar as the new Commissioner of Police, a series of transfers and changes at senior and middle levels is now considered likely.
Who knew happiness would become a hot elective
More than 2,000 Delhi University students have signed up for the Science of Happiness course in just two years. It goes to show that “finding joy” now comes with attendance and credit scores. Introduced after the university’s tie-up with the Rekhi Foundation in 2024, the one-semester value-added paper is now taught in 17 colleges and the Department of Psychology. Looks like the students have discovered that chasing happiness beats chasing deadlines at least for one class.
Who knew happiness would become a hot elective
More than 2,000 Delhi University students have signed up for the Science of Happiness course in just two years. It goes to show that “finding joy” now comes with attendance and credit scores. Introduced after the university’s tie-up with the Rekhi Foundation in 2024, the one-semester value-added paper is now taught in 17 colleges and the Department of Psychology. Looks like the students have discovered that chasing happiness beats chasing deadlines at least for one class.
Bar bodies at odds, some overrule objections
Lawyers’ unity is considered one of the strongest, so much so that thousands of cops had to hold a protest back in 2019 against an assault on their colleagues by advocates.
However, the proposed enhancement of pecuniary jurisdiction of city’s district courts from Rs 2 crore to Rs 10 crore has put ‘lawyers versus lawyers’ situation. While the district court lawyers’ associations held protests for months seeking the enhancement, the High Court’s recent decision to accept their demand forced the HC bar association to stage a protest. While different bar bodies issued statements supporting and opposing the decision, the HC Bar Association has called off the strike for now.