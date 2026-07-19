Delhi Behind the Scenes | Sudden removal of Police Commissioner sparks administrative reshuffle talks

Top cop, fresh shuffle

The unexpected and sudden removal of Delhi Police Commissioner Satish Golcha has triggered speculation about an administrative reshuffle within the force. With the appointment of 1994-batch AGMUT cadre IPS officer Anurag Kumar as the new Commissioner of Police, a series of transfers and changes at senior and middle levels is now considered likely.

Who knew happiness would become a hot elective

More than 2,000 Delhi University students have signed up for the Science of Happiness course in just two years. It goes to show that “finding joy” now comes with attendance and credit scores. Introduced after the university’s tie-up with the Rekhi Foundation in 2024, the one-semester value-added paper is now taught in 17 colleges and the Department of Psychology. Looks like the students have discovered that chasing happiness beats chasing deadlines at least for one class.

Who knew happiness would become a hot elective

More than 2,000 Delhi University students have signed up for the Science of Happiness course in just two years. It goes to show that “finding joy” now comes with attendance and credit scores. Introduced after the university’s tie-up with the Rekhi Foundation in 2024, the one-semester value-added paper is now taught in 17 colleges and the Department of Psychology. Looks like the students have discovered that chasing happiness beats chasing deadlines at least for one class.