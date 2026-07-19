Hanuman Mandir in Connaught Place to get cafeteria in next two months

NEW DELHI: The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) has planned to upgrade the Hanuman Mandir Vatika near Connaught Place by constructing a cafeteria, a Hawan Kund and carrying out other civil works, officials said on Saturday.

The Vatika houses three prominent temples, including the historic Prachin Hanuman Mandir, Ganesh Mandir, and Shiv Mandir and witnesses heavy footfall on a daily basis.

The civic body has invited bids for the work, which is estimated to cost Rs 26.6 lakh and is expected to be completed within two months of being awarded. In June 2025, NDMC inaugurated two public welfare facilities including a shaded shoe house and a ‘Free Drinking Water Facility’ at Shiv Mandir, situated within the Vatika.

The upcoming project is part of a broader road and related civil works package being taken up by the NDMC’s Civil Engineering Department during 2026-27, according to the tender notice. The work has received administrative approval and expenditure sanction of Rs 28.13 lakh. The detailed estimate has been pegged at Rs 27.93 lakh, the notice said.

The proposed cafeteria will provide improved food and refreshment options, while the new Hawan Kund will facilitate ritual ceremonies.

The initiative is part of the larger road maintenance and infrastructure upgrade programme for the NDMC area during 2026-27, officials said.

Bids have been invited on a percentage-rate basis and can be submitted online through the Delhi government’s e-procurement portal.

NDMC-approved contractors and those on the approved lists of agencies including the CPWD, MES, Railways, DDA, Delhi PWD, MCD and Delhi Jal Board are eligible to participate in the bidding process, they said.