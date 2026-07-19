Slight drop in mercury, IMD issues yellow alert for Delhi today

NEW DELHI: The national capital witnessed a slight dip in both maximum and minimum temperatures on Saturday, even as the India Meteorological Department issued a yellow alert for Sunday, forecasting light rain and continued hot and humid conditions.

Safdarjung, the national capital’s base weather station, recorded a maximum temperature of 38.2 degrees Celsius, three degrees above normal and 0.6 degrees lower than Friday. The minimum temperature settled at 30.2 degrees Celsius, also three degrees above normal and 0.8 degrees lower than the previous day.

At Palam, the maximum temperature was 37.4 degrees Celsius, down 1.1 degrees from Friday, while the minimum was 28.8 degrees Celsius, 0.3 degrees lower than the previous day. Lodhi Road recorded a minimum of 29.2 degrees Celsius, 0.9 degrees lower than Friday, while Ayanagar recorded a minimum of 29.4 degrees Celsius.

The India Meteorological Department has issued a yellow alert for Sunday.

“There is a possibility of very light rain to light rain at isolated places accompanied by strong surface winds of 20-30 kmph, gusting to 40 kmph during the morning or forenoon hours. Hot and humid conditions are likely to persist,” an IMD official said.

According to the forecast, the maximum temperature on Sunday is likely to remain between 36 and 38 degrees Celsius, while the minimum is expected to be 27-29 degrees Celsius.