A place called Jantar Mantar

A few metres away from the giant sundials built by Maharaja Jai Singh II in 1724, it’s the placards that define Jantar Mantar. For decades, the place in the heart of the city has served as India’s loudest stage of dissent where citizens assemble hoping that the power will listen. However, Jantar Mantar was never designed to be a protest site. It became one through a series of events that caught the national attention.

Lately, the fire faded out, and it was all silent until it came alive again after years of decline. It has hosted many key protests in the past, demonstrations by students, farmers and job aspirants. In recent years, restrictions reduced its role but, the space is active again, with the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) and Sonam Wangchuk staging a protest for the past month.

What’s interesting is the urban GenZ claiming the space with curiosity discovering Jantar Mantar as an urban landscape. The site’s revival highlights how Jantar Mantar continues to be an important space for public protest and democratic expression in the city.

A fading protest site

Jantar Mantar’s resurgence is significant precisely because it had, for a time, receded from public life. Once the epicentre of some of India’s most defining protests, the site had seen its relevance diminish amid increasing restrictions. Delhi’s protest geography has undergone a steady transformation over the decades. In the decades before the 1990s, the Boat Club near India Gate was the city’s primary site of dissent.