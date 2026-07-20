DDA plants over 6L saplings, logs 30% target under drive

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) has achieved nearly 30 per cent of its target under its Mega Plantation Drive within days of its launch, planting over 6.62 lakh saplings, including more than 37,000 trees and 6.25 lakh shrubs, officials said.

The plantation drive is being carried out under the guidance of Lieutenant-Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu, who has consistently emphasised ecological restoration, environmental sustainability and the expansion of Delhi’s green infrastructure. The progress of the drive is being closely monitored to ensure effective implementation and the long-term survival of the saplings.

The L_G has directed all departments to ensure continuous monitoring so that the planted saplings survive and contribute to the city’s green cover. The plantation campaign began in the first week of July and will continue till mid-September 2026. It focuses on planting native and climate-resilient species to improve biodiversity, strengthen carbon sequestration, enhance microclimatic regulation and increase ecological connectivity across Delhi’s green spaces.

According to the DDA, the initiative is also expected to improve air quality, support groundwater recharge, create habitats for wildlife and enhance the overall urban environment.