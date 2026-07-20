Janakpuri school faces regulator heat

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government has issued a show cause notice to the management of a private school in Janakpuri following safety violations, illegal branch operations, and financial irregularities.

On April 30, a nursery class girl child was allegedly sexually assaulted in the school’s pre-primary wing.

The government has directed the Directorate of Education (DoE) to take the strongest possible action against the school’s managing trust and its leadership. The school has been given seven days to reply, failing which the proposed severe actions will be initiated immediately.

A multi-phase official inquiry conducted by a DoE committees said that there was a complete breakdown of administrative, financial and moral responsibility at the school, besides covering up sexual molestation.

When the police visited the pre-primary branch to investigate the crime, all 64 CCTV cameras installed on the premises were found to be non-functional.

The school has been illegally operating its nursery and KG classes from a private residential building in Narang Colony without any authorisation.

Furthermore, the basement of this unauthorised building was being used as an unsupervised activity area for minor children.