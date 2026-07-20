Road to education stained with social & economic divide

The death of 12-year-old Priyanshi, a student of a Delhi government school, beneath the wheels of a private school bus is far more than a tragic road accident. It is a grim reminder of the deep social and economic divide that defines life in the national Capital. The tragedy unfolded not merely because two vehicles collided but because two very different worlds met on the same road.

On one side was Priyanshi, the daughter of an economically underprivileged family, travelling to school in a rickety e-rickshaw, the only affordable mode of transport available to countless children studying in government schools. On the other was a bus belonging to a private school, transporting children whose families could afford a safer, more organised commute. Both vehicles carried children with dreams of a better future. Yet only one reflected the privilege of security, while the other exposed the vulnerability of poverty.

The image of the two vehicles colliding has become a powerful metaphor for contemporary Delhi. The city may be India’s political capital but it increasingly resembles two parallel societies existing side by side. One enjoys the protection of institutional resources and better infrastructure and the other struggles every day against the odds simply to access education.