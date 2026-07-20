SC stays HC order permitting Devangana Kalita to inspect unrelied-upon documents in Delhi riots case

The Supreme Court on Monday stayed a Delhi High Court order allowing Delhi riots accused Devangana Kalita to inspect documents not relied upon in the alleged larger conspiracy case linked to the 2020 violence.

A bench of Justices Aravind Kumar and Vipul M Pancholi issued notice to Kalita on a plea filed by the Delhi Police challenging the June 5 high court order.

"You will not conclude your arguments even in 10 years, and then you say there is delay in trial," the bench observed orally.

Additional Solicitor General S V Raju, appearing for the Delhi Police, submitted that Kalita is not entitled to any document until charges are framed.

"They can't ask for any other document. What is the purpose of inspection at this stage?" Raju asked.

Kalita's lawyer referred to a Supreme Court judgment and said the list of documents that are not relied on must also be furnished prior to framing of the charge.

After hearing the parties, the Supreme Court bench issued notice to Kalita and stayed the Delhi High Court order.

The matter will now be heard after two weeks.