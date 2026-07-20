Smart substation and ‘Solarise East’ campaign launched

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government launched the city’s first 2x1,000 kVA smart pad-mounted substation at Amar Mohalla, Gandhi Nagar, and unveiled ‘Solarize East’, a community-driven campaign to promote the PM Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana and the Delhi Solar Policy, aimed at accelerating rooftop solar adoption in East Delhi.

The initiatives were inaugurated by Union Minister of State for Road Transport and Highways Harsh Malhotra and Delhi Power Minister Ashish Sood at Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University, Surajmal Vihar.

Speaking on the occasion, Malhotra appreciated the Power Department’s efforts in meeting the record electricity demand this summer. He said the Delhi government is working to meet the capital’s growing future power requirements and described the two BSES initiatives as important steps in that direction.

Power Minister Ashish Sood said, “Good governance is not just about solving today’s challenges; it is about preparing for tomorrow’s opportunities. Every substation we modernise and every rooftop we solarise is a step towards a stronger, greener and more self-reliant Delhi.”