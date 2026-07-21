A home with old souls

The first thing Rina Singh noticed was the light. Not the square footage, not the layout, not the asking price. The light coming in through windows over years that knows exactly where to fall.

"It felt like homes in old cities," she says. "Like there was a resident soul already there."

She and her husband Sandeep Singh, both designers and both well-trained in the art of not betraying eagerness during a property visit, walked through the Gurugram row house in 2018 and immediately agreed, in silence, to want it badly.

The mango tree in the backyard sealed it. "We both just manifested it in the same moment," she laughs. A year later, the house was theirs.

That instinct, to feel a space before you think it, is the same one that built Eka, Singh's textile and garment label, into one of the most beloved craft-led fashion brands in India. Since 2011, Eka has worked with handlooms and artisan families across India, growing from four families to nearly 2,000. Her clothes are often described as poetry in fabric. Her home, it turns out, speaks the same language. Whether a single home can carry all that weight is the question the house seems determined to answer.