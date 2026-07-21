BJP chief picks 38 new office-bearers, 19 from old team

NEW DELHI: Delhi BJP president Harsh Malhotra on Monday announced a new team of office-bearers and heads of the party’s frontal organisations, with the reshuffle placing emphasis on experienced leaders and organisational balance. In a statement, Malhotra said the appointments were made after consultations with the national leadership and approved by BJP national president Nitin Nabin.

According to the party, 19 of the 38 newly appointed office-bearers were part of the outgoing Delhi BJP team, while several others have previously held organisational responsibilities.

Three presidents of the BJP’s frontal organisations (morchas) from the previous team have also been promoted to the main state unit. Malhotra, who assumed charge as the Delhi BJP president in May, appointed 10 vice-presidents, three general secretaries and nine secretaries.