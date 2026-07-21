BJP chief picks 38 new office-bearers, 19 from old team

NEW DELHI: Delhi BJP president Harsh Malhotra on Monday announced a new team of office-bearers and heads of the party’s frontal organisations, with the reshuffle placing emphasis on experienced leaders and organisational balance. In a statement, Malhotra said the appointments were made after consultations with the national leadership and approved by BJP national president Nitin Nabin.
According to the party, 19 of the 38 newly appointed office-bearers were part of the outgoing Delhi BJP team, while several others have previously held organisational responsibilities.
Three presidents of the BJP’s frontal organisations (morchas) from the previous team have also been promoted to the main state unit. Malhotra, who assumed charge as the Delhi BJP president in May, appointed 10 vice-presidents, three general secretaries and nine secretaries.
The new vice-presidents include Rajesh Bhatia, Sunil Yadav, Richa Pandey Mishra, Kaushal Mishra, Vikram Bidhuri and Sarika Jain, among others. Vishnu Mittal, Yogita Singh and Mohan Lal Gihara have been named general secretaries.
Praveen Shankar Kapoor has retained charge of the party’s media department, while Anil Gupta has been appointed chief spokesperson. Rohit Upadhyay will head the social media department.
Among the frontal organisations, Rajat Chaudhary has been appointed president of the Delhi BJP Yuva Morcha, while Archna Gupta will head the Mahila Morcha. Santosh Pal has been named OBC Morcha president, Lajpat Rai will head the SC Morcha, C.L. Meena the ST Morcha, Santosh Ojha the Purvanchal Morcha, Devendra Solanki the Kisan Morcha and Anees Abbas the Minorities Morcha.
‘Team will strengthen BJP’
Malhotra expressed confidence that the newly constituted team would strengthen the BJP organisation in Delhi.