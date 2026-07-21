Lieutenant-Governor Taranjit Sandhu, CM Rekha Gupta review plan for disaster force

NEW DELHI: Lieutenant-Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu and Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Monday reviewed Delhi’s monsoon preparedness at a meeting of the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), stressing accountability, inter-agency coordination and faster implementation of flood mitigation measures.

The meeting assessed preparedness for heavy rainfall, progress under the Urban Flood Mitigation Plan and the establishment of the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF). The L-G said that despite significant improvements over the past two years, departments must ensure minimum or no waterlogging during the remaining monsoon season, warning that responsibility for lapses would be fixed.

Officials informed the meeting that waterlogging-prone locations had declined from 194 in 2024 to 169 in 2025, and further to 34 so far in 2026. Repeat waterlogging sites also fell sharply from 53 between 2024 and 2025 to eight between 2025 and 2026.