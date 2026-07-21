No quick listing for PIL on Wangchuk removal at Delhi HC

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court on Monday refused an urgent hearing of a public interest litigation (PIL) to declare the removal of activist Sonam Wangchuk from the Jantar Mantar protest site to Safdarjung Hospital ‘illegal’. The petition also sought the ‘constitutional protection of the protestors’.

“What is the urgency? That can be declared illegal even on Wednesday. You are seeking a declaration that can be made day after tomorrow also,” Chief Justice D K Upadhyaya said. The court said the matter will be taken up on Wednesday, the day designated in the High Court for hearing the PILs.

The court refused the urgent hearing of the plea that claimed that “the action taken by the police officials for removing Wangchuk from the protest site to the hospital was illegal citing Article 14 (fundamental right of equality before law) and 19 (freedom of speech and expression) under the Constitution”.