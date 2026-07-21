Threads of Continuity

For artist Neeraj Patel, an abandoned factory is more than a decaying structure. It is a record of labour, memory and the passage of time. In his latest solo exhibition, ‘Exposed Spine’, Patel links these themes using large handwoven works made with paper, wool, bamboo silk, jute, cotton, and industrial rope to reimagine industrial landscapes.

On view at Nature Morte's Dhan Mill gallery until July 26, the exhibition marks Patel's third solo show with the gallery. Created during the JR Residency by Jaipur Rugs, the show brings together contemporary art and traditional craftsmanship through a year-long collaboration with artisan communities across Rajasthan.

Patel says the residency gave him a chance to rethink his materials and the way he creates art. "My practice has always explored how materials are transformed while carrying traces of their previous lives. Textile was never my primary medium, but with his collaboration, I extended my practice into a completely new language," he tells TMS.

The artist began by immersing himself in every stage of rug making, spending nearly eight months understanding the entire production process — from sourcing yarn and dyeing to weaving and finishing. "Just turning my paintings into rugs was not what I wanted. I wanted to experience every stage of that process," he adds.