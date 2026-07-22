After Delhi HC order, Wangchuk shifted to Medanta

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court on Tuesday directed to immediately shift activist Sonam Wangchuk to Medanta Hospital “to ensure his fundamental rights under the Constitution”, as desired by his family. The HC said that moving Wangchuk to a hospital of his choice would protect his fundamental rights.

In the evening, Wangchuk was shifted to Medanta from Safdarjung Hospital in an ambulance under tight security and was admitted to ICU.

Earlier, HC bench of Chief Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyaya and Justice Tejas Karia also ordered the constitution of a committee of doctors from Medanta to monitor Wangchuk and provide him medication, saying that he should abide by the order. The bench said Wangchuk’s wife Gitanjali Angmo would be allowed to visit her husband as and when she desires. The bench made the directions on an appeal filed by Angmo, who argued that her husband was being held at Safdarjung against his will.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta said that the the government had no objection to the shifting of Wangchuk to Medanta. “Only thing is that he may not get a discharge against medical advice. Those who are around him want him out, irrespective of his health.” Mehta said. Continued on P3